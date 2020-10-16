Vera M. Herr, 98, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1922 in Fulton Township to the late Frank and Lillian (Hilton) McCrabb. She was the loving wife of the late William D. "Bill" Herr for 71 years.
Vera was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was a volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital for more than 26 years. She also served in various church and community organizations. Vera enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing pinochle well into her later years.
Vera is survived by a daughter, Barbara E. Long of Quarryville; a son, W. David, husband of Melissa Herr of Quarryville. Also surviving are grandchildren: Julie, Mike, Craig, Hanna, Brooke, Alexs and great-grandchildren: Samantha, Joseph, Ashley, Madison, Carter, Amelia and Phoenix. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce L. Trout; a son-in-law, James Long; a grandson, Jeffrey Long; brothers, Lester, James, Charles, Joseph and sisters, Myrtle and Dorothy.
Family and close friends are welcome to attend a brief graveside service at Union Cemetery, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. The family asks that those in attendance observe social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made in Vera's memory to Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 South Hess St., Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
