Vera L. Sweigart, 84, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was born in Clay Township to the late Amos and Mabel (Heberling) Landis and was the wife of the late Chester M. Sweigart, Sr. who passed away in 2014.
Vera enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, hummingbirds, butterflies, doves, listening to Country Music, smoking an occasional cigar, going to the mountains and beach. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Vera is survived by 6 children; Connie A. Sweigart, wife of Catalina of Denver, Chester M. Sweigart, Jr. of Lancaster, Ricky L. Sweigart of Reamstown, Barry L. Sweigart of Denver, Tammy A., wife of Richard Stief of Ephrata, and Tina A., wife of Kevin Bear of Ephrata; 7 grandchildren, Melissa, wife of Brad Amsbaugh of Denver, Debra, wife of Josh Absher of Poconos, Shephanie, wife of Buddy Winward of Denver, Stacey Stief, fiancée of Lino Barrero of Stevens, Brittney, wife of Jesse Blue of Blue Ball, Chelsea Bear of Lititz, and Kevin M. Bear II of Ephrata; 4 great-grandchildren, Travis Amsbaugh of Denver, Destiny and Jayden Absher, both of Poconos, and Ryder Winward of Denver; a brother, Richard "Pit", husband of Evelyn Landis of Clay.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Debbie A. Sweigart; 4 brothers, 2 sisters, 8 half-brothers and sisters, and a step sister.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Delbert Beiler officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
