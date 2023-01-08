Vera L. Petticoffer, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at UPMC Lititz.
Born in Columbia, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alverta (Ludwig) Sweigart. She was the loving wife of Carl M. Petticoffer, with whom she was married 63 years.
She attended Grace Church, Lititz, PA., and The Bridge, Bradenton, FL.
She enjoyed family, traveling, and contributing her sewing talents for Mennonite Relief and making face masks for Brethren Village.
In addition to her husband. Vera is survived by her daughter, Tina M. (David) Lutz of Lititz, and Bradenton; her son, Carl L. (Michelle) Petticoffer, of Ephrata, PA.; four grandchildren, Ben (Dah) Lutz, Chris (Britney) Lutz, Megan Stern, Ryan (Natalie) Petticoffer, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde Sweigart, Fern Martin, Frank Sweigart, Verna Burkholder, and Ken Sweigart.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Whitie Willard officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
