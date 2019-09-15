Vera L. Martin, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Vivian (Vaughn) Calhoun. She was widowed by her husband of 60 years, John E. Martin, Sr., in 2018.
Vera worked as an office manager for her husband's construction company. Their personalities were quite different, but it balanced out their relationship perfectly, leaving their children with many fond memories. She was also a playground and cafeteria monitor at Mill Road Elementary School for many years, a Sunday school teacher for Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, volunteered at Brethren Village, and was a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International. She was also an avid bowler, and competed in a bowling league. Vera had hosted foreign exchange students, who would continue to write to her after they left. She was like a second mother to them. She enjoyed being a world traveler with her husband, and spending time at their beach house in Delaware.
Vera will be remembered as a strong, spiritual woman, full of grace and compassion. Although she loved her own children immensely, her world revolved around her grandchildren.
She is survived by two children: John E. Martin, II, husband of Suzi of Elizabethtown, and Kathy M. Bewley, wife of Bradson of Akron, son-in-law Brian N. Bartch, five grandchildren: Justin and Melissa Martin, Jeshurun and wife Alexi, Judah, and Micah Bartch, and sister Vivian Lou Brashears. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heidi Jay Bartch, and sisters Virginia Brashears and Sandra Yetter.
A Celebration of Vera's life will be held at 5PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Closed casket visitation will be held from 4-5PM prior to the service. Burial will be private at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rotary International at www.Rotary.org or to the Elizabethtown Rotary Cancer Research Endowment Account Number 94120HY, and sent to the Office of University Development, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com