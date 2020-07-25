Vera Jane "Janie" Martin, 74, of Ephrata, went to be with the Lord peacefully and unexpectedly, at home on the evening of July 22, 2020, from a heart attack.
She was the loving wife of David W. Martin with whom she shared 54 years of marriage, and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nora (Weaver) Hurst.
Janie was a homemaker who enjoyed people. She deeply cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them whenever she had a chance.
She was a member at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 children: Darryl R., husband of Kaye (Hurst) Martin of Newmanstown, Donna J., wife of David Sensenig of Ephrata, Wendy D., wife of Konrad Musser of Newmanstown, and Michael D., husband of Grace (Burkholder) Martin of Ephrata; 25 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are 2 brothers, R. Richard Hurst and E. Earl Hurst, both of Newmanstown, and a sister, Janet Sauder of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by an infant grandson, an infant sister, and a brother, Glenn Hurst.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m. at the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Rd., Ephrata, with Quentin Wenger, Elam Ray Martin, and Gary Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Please omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
