Vera H. Zimmerman, 78, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Bareville to the late Aaron R. and Minnie N. (Hoover) Zimmerman.
Vera was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference
Vera is survived by five brothers and three sisters, Cora H. Kilmer of Versailles, MO, Elizabeth H. Zimmerman of Ephrata, PA, Ella Mae (Elvin) Hoover of Ephrata, Elam H. Zimmerman of Narvon, Edwin H. (Barbara) Zimmerman of Narvon, Eli H. (Mabel) Zimmerman of Greenwich, OH, Ivan H. (Ida) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Aaron H. (Ruth) Zimmerman of Newville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Jacob Zimmerman and a sister, Alice H. Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, from 4 to 7 PM at the residence of Ivan H Zimmerman, Sr., 331 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. Services will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:45 PM, at the residence of Ivan H. Zimmerman, Sr., with further services at 1:30 PM, from the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 301 N. Farmersville Rd., Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
