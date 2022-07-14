Vera H. Wolgemuth Ginder, 86, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Manheim, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022 at Brethren Village after a weeklong illness.
Born in Mastersonville, she was the daughter of the late Herbert O. and Esther Hess Wolgemuth. She was the wife of the late J. Becker Ginder for 57 years until his death in 2015. Together they were involved in the called apart ministry of Chiques Church of the Brethren (now Chiques Church). Vera faithfully supported and assisted her husband as he shepherded the church for more than 50 years. She also enjoyed family gatherings and her role as a mother and homemaker.
Vera is survived by four daughters, Linda, wife of John Shenk, of Lititz, Lucy, wife of Julian Rittenhouse, of Greenbank, WV, Louise, wife of Todd Graybill, of Pottstown, and Lynette, wife of Wayne Ferguson, of Troutville, VA; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Ruth Wolgemuth of Lititz, Kathleen Hollinger of Lancaster, and Audrey Ginder of York.
A memorial service will be held on Monday morning, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday evening from 7-9:00 PM and during a luncheon immediately following the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Chiques Church. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
