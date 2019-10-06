Vera Elizabeth Walton, 94, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Landis Homes. Vera was the wife of the late Charles H. Walton, who died on May 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John D. Adams and Mary C. (Watson) Adams.
Born in East Lampeter Township, Vera was a lifelong Lancaster County resident. Along with her late husband she also spent many winters at their home outside Key West, Florida.
Vera attended J.P. McCaskey High School. She was employed by the Hamilton Watch Company During World War II. Following her marriage, she devoted herself to her husband and family. Vera and Charlie celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on December 28, 2018.
She loved dogs and enjoyed gardening and travel. She was also a voracious reader and imparted her love of books to all her children.
Vera was the beloved mother of C. Bruce Walton, husband of Joyce, of Bird-in-hand; Lisa Walton, wife of James Teller, of Lititz; and Nathan Walton, husband of Beth, of Millersville and Belize, Central America. Vera is also survived by her grandchildren; Wade Walton, husband of Maddy Dalrymple; Jeffrey Walton, husband of Laurie; Jennifer Walton, wife of Vance Martin; Miles Walton, husband of Katelyn; and by several great-grandchildren.
No funeral service is planned. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Vera's memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
