Vera D. Gibble, 90, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim where she resided. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Good Lehman. She was the loving wife of Clifford N. Gibble with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage in April of this year. Vera was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim since she was a teenager. She loved serving her Lord and others. Along with her husband, she was a Deacon in the church for 40 years. She also served others by volunteering for Manheim Meals on Wheels and the Nearly-Nu Shop, Manheim. Vera was a Red Cross volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital for over 20 years. Vera's passion was her relationship with others both old and young. She particularly enjoyed visiting with others and creating and sending Birthday and Christmas cards to family and friends.
Vera is survived by her husband Clifford Gibble, a son, Michael Gibble of Marietta, a daughter, Carol wife of Geoff McCall of Lititz, two grandchildren, Bryan and Cory McCall, who brought her amazing joy. She enjoyed the special relationship with her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, four nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilbur Lehman and his wife Esther Lehman, who was not only her family but a cherished friend.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township.