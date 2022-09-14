Vera Belousov, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at home.
She was born in Russia to the late Ivan and Polina (Sergienko) Verkienko and was the wife of the late Ivan Belsousov.
Vera was a housekeeper for Doneckers and earlier in her career a Registered Nurse.
Vera is survived by eight children, Piter, husband of Luba, Nikoly, husband of Luba, Nadia, wife of Anatoly, Ivan, husband of Elena, Elena, wife of Alex, Galina, wife of Piter, Sergey, husband of Nina, Pavel; 43 grandchildren; more than 60 great-grandchildren and a sister Nadia.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Vera, Luba, and Svetlana.
A viewing and service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Brickerville Grace Fellowship, 243 E 28th Division Hwy., Lititz.
Burial will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, 105 N 11th St., Akron.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
