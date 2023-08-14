Velma S. Martin, age 90, of Mountain View, Arkansas, formerly of Goodville and New Holland, PA, died Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton L. Martin, in 2019, after 69 years of marriage.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Elmer H. and Clara (Griffith) Sensenig.
As a young woman she worked in her father's grocery store which included a delivery bus she helped to load. After she got married, she worked at Terre Hill and Bareville garment factories and drove school bus for Elanco school district before partnering with her husband as an independent long-distance truck driver.
While she had jobs from time to time, her main focus was being a homemaker and caring for her family, which included her special needs son for whom she spent years seeking therapies while also taking him to amusement parks, buying him his preferred cassette tapes, and never giving up on teaching him good habits.
She had Gospel music playing at home and sang along to Gospel songs on the radio during car rides. Possessing a strong, alto voice, she sang in church with her two daughters as The Martin Trio and also sang with several other Gospel groups, including one with some of her siblings.
An accomplished storyteller and source of local information, she was a breakfast regular at the former Town Hall restaurant in Blue Ball, where she would sometimes arrive with her grandchildren or great-grandchildren in tow. As a grandma, she pulled little ones in a wagon to Obie's General store for penny candy, pitched Wiffle balls, played Skip Bo, told odd stories, sang funny songs and joined them on her porch swing. She also gave motorcycle and scooter rides, a lifelong pastime she only gave up six years ago when she finally sold her scooter.
She enjoyed going to a family cabin in Lycoming County and was a longtime member of Ephrata United Zion Church, Ephrata, and loved going back to visit even after moving to Arkansas. She was a naturally likeable person who enjoyed having fun.
She is survived by three children: Darlene wife of Gerald Umble, New Holland, PA, Clair of Mountain View, Arkansas, Teresa wife of Rick Johns, Mountain View, Arkansas; seven grandchildren: Keith Umble, Korey Umble, Chad Umble, Tarah Pollard, Tanisha Duke, Tristen Sader, Tennille Nichols, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by one sister, Lois Saylor. She was preceded in death by six siblings: Alberta, Elmer Jr., Lloyd, Wilmer, Pauline, and Wesley and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Umble and Tinleigh Duke.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Flatwoods Baptist Church, Mountain View, Arkansas, on Thursday at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Legacy Hospice, 106 West Locust, Salem, AR 72576.
Roller Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View, Arkansas is in charge of the arrangements.