Velma Louise Davis, 89, of Buck Heights Road, Quarryville, PA passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was the wife of the late John W. Davis who died January 10, 2013. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Bessie Elville Griest.
Louise had a varied career, working for the former RCA, Hubley Toys, and as a notary.
She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, and attending Quarryville Senior Center.
Surviving her are 6 children, Vicki wife of Buster Osborne of Holtwood, John Davis, Jr. and his wife Roxanne of Holtwood, Bill Davis and his wife Vicki of New Providence, Larry Davis of Quarryville, Barb wife of Lorenzo Fryberger of Georgetown, DE, Donna wife of Dale Devonshire of Holtwood; 19 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; 7 great -great grandchildren; and a sister Naomi England.
She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Diane Miller, Bonnie Hensel, a granddaughter Mae Marie Davis, and a daughter-in-law Kay Davis.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00AM with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. Interment will follow in Drumore Friends Burial Ground. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6:00-8:00PM and again on Friday from 10:00AM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
