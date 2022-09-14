Velma J. Hellinger, 92, of Bareville, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Velma was born on August 23, 1930 to Robert & Sarah (Long) Deets of Lancaster. She was lovingly raised by David and Anna Mary (Myers) Shaub of Lancaster as their daughter. Velma was the loving and faithful wife of Bill Hellinger who entered into rest just 3 months earlier on May 28, 2022. They shared 73 years of marriage.
Velma grew up in Lancaster city and graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1948. She was an accomplished musician playing the marimba and had been offered a place in a women's band in Atlantic City. She met Bill Hellinger while attending a church Christmas caroling event. They married May 1,1949 at St. Paul's Methodist Church, Lancaster.
Velma briefly worked in banking but soon chose to be a fulltime mom. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and being a foster mom. She and Bill fostered over 100 children in the Lancaster and Lebanon Counties Foster Parent Program.
Velma loved sharing times with her family but also enjoyed reading, shopping, bowling, playing cards and displaying her large snowman collection. In earlier years she and Bill traveled, visiting lighthouses and touring England and Germany. Velma will always be remembered for her wonderful spaghetti, coffee cakes and cheesecake squares. She always made sure visiting family and friends had a coffee cake to take home!
Velma was a breast cancer survivor and a member of Ebenezer E. C. Church of Brownstown.
Velma will be lovingly missed by her seven children, Linda married to Jim Bouman, Lancaster, Cathy Jo married to Rev. Robert Bast, Nazareth, Tom married to Lucinda (Weaver), Lancaster, Nancy married to Frank Repoley, Adamstown, Donna married to the late Linville Rose, Berea, KY, Stephen, Philadelphia and Melissa, Leola; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Patricia Williams, Levittown and Jeanette Hellinger, Lancaster, and Kevin and Kris Bouman who were loved like family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, William Hellinger and a brother, Richard Deets.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice and Community Care who were a part of Velma's care for the past few years.
Flowers are welcome. Velma loved them.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Millport Union Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
