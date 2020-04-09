Velma I. Brosey, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Thursday, August 23, 1923 in York Springs, PA the daughter of the late Milton and Lucretia (Davis) Fanus. She was married 56 years to Herbert D. Brosey who passed away in March 2002.
A homemaker, Velma attended Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and reading her bible. Later in life she enjoyed listening to hymns, watching her granddaughter's chickens from the kitchen window and watching westerns on tv with her son. One of her greatest joys in life was helping care for many children over the years, including her own grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda married to Greg Wantland of New Cumberland; her son, Barry Brosey of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren: Jennifer Brosey, Christian Brosey, Jessica Wantland, and Robert Rhodes. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two granddaughters: Nicole Brosey and Marjorie Bentz; a brother Milton Fanus, Jr. and three sisters: Ruth Stum, Blanche Long and Mary Schaeffer.
A private service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. At the request of the family, donations can be made in Velma's name to the Alzheimer's Association to help find a cure for this heartbreaking disease. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
717-367-1543
A living tribute »