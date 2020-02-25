Velma Brubaker-Andrews passed away peacefully Sunday evening at the Mount Joy Hospice facility, following a brief illness, while surrounded by many of her children and grandchildren.
Velma and her husband, John Henry Brubaker, operated the Stonebridge Farm butcher shop in Mount Joy.
After becoming widowed in 2000, Velma remarried Paul Andrews of Willow Street. They resided together at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Velma was best known for her gift of Hospitality and her unique ability to make others feel welcomed and loved.
She will be missed by her 2 daughters; Mary Ann (Barry) Gosling of Tucson, AZ and Janelle (Mike) Cullen of North Port, FL and 2 sons; Neal (Beverly) Brubaker of Mount Joy, PA and David (Linda) Brubaker of The Villages, FL as well as by her 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
