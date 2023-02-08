Vearl P. Booth, Jr. peacefully entered into rest after his 81st birthday celebration on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. He was born in East Petersburg, PA in 1942. Vearl was the youngest son of the late Vearl & Mildred Booth and the husband of Alva A. (Engroff) Booth. They were married in October 1973. Vearl was employed by Lancaster Newspaper for over 35 years until his retirement in May 2015.
Vearl enjoyed solving the WonderWord daily, watching NASCAR and old westerns, searching the skyline for jet planes, and spending time with his family.
Vearl was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Hazel Gehman and Carolyn Walters; his brother Ross and his daughter Vicki Ann. Vearl is survived by his wife Alva; 3 daughters, Lorri L. Maier (Mark), Panama City, FL, Michele L. Hunsiker (Albert III), San Cristobal, Guatemala, April L. Swisher (Herb), Lancaster, PA; 2 sons, Jeffrey W. Engroff (Anita), Millersville, PA, Kevin A. Engroff (Rhonda), Millersville, PA; granddaughters, Kayla Rankin (Ryan), (East Prospect, PA), Sarah Kralicek (Lancaster, PA ), Rhiannon Enck-Polaski; grandsons, Hunter Maier (Panama City, FL), Albert Hunsiker IV (Riddlesburg, PA), Christopher Hunsiker (Camden, DE), Mathew Hunsiker (Middletown, DE), Alexander Hunsiker (Bear, DE), Joshua Swisher (Lancaster, PA), Dillon Swisher (Windsor, PA), Justin Booth (Prescott, AZ), Jeffrey Via (Savannah, GA), Zachary Engroff; 17 great-grandchildren and awaiting arrival of his 1st great-great-grandchild. Vearl is also survived by his brother, Jay and 2 sisters, Nancy Ressler (East Earl, PA) and Grace Ann Behrens (Lancaster, PA).
Special note of thanks from the family to April and Kayla for being topnotch caregivers to their dad and grandfather.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 11th at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street. Hours of visitation are from 10 to 11 AM, service starts at 11 AM, with interment at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com