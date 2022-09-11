Vaughn Stephen "Steve" Baker, 64, of Landisville, passed away after a long illness on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Vaughn H. and Kathryn (Martzall) Baker. Steve was the husband of LuAnn (Eichler) Baker with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Steve was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1976. He retired from Wilbur Chocolate in 2021 after working there for more than 30 years. Steve was a member of the Church of God of Landisville. He enjoyed hunting, trips to his cabin, gardening, attending his grandsons' sporting events, and the New York Yankees.
Surviving in addition to his wife, LuAnn, are two children, Lindsay Mills of Mount Joy and Erik Baker, husband of Rachael of Wernersville; five grandchildren; a brother, Scott E. Baker, husband of Pastor Laura Bair; and three sisters, Regina Musser, wife of Gerald of Mount Joy, Karen Walter, wife of Ronald of Lancaster, and Bonnie Engle, wife of James of Elizabethtown.
A memorial service honoring Steve's life will be held at the Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538 on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 930 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God of Landisville (address above) or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com