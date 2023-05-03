Vaughn Lane "Skip" Brown, Jr. passed away on April 24th, 2023, surrounded by family after a long battle with dementia.
He was born to Vaughn Sr. and Anna (Kilduff) Brown on July 30th, 1951 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the Navy in 1971 and served in Japan, Italy, Scotland, Germany, and the United States. After 24 years, he retired from the Navy as a Command Master Chief Petty Officer. His last assignment was Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the National Security Agency.
When you were with Vaughn, you felt seen and cared for, whether you knew him your whole life or had just met him that day. He invested time in everyone he met and dedicated his life to caring for others, especially those in his family, his community, and fellow veterans.
After leaving the Navy, he worked for the Army Community Services on Fort Meade and was the Membership Director for the National AMVETS office. He was elected to the school board of Anne Arundel County and served for five years, was appointed the Stated Clerk of the Presbytery of Baltimore, and served many positions in his local Presbyterian church. He also used his talent and love of woodworking to build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity.
Vaughn is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Martha Brooks Emrick, who has been his caregiver for 5 years. He is also survived by his sons, Vaughn III, and Tim (Brittany) Brown, his sisters, Sharon (Frank) Hemphill and Janice Brown, and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his siblings, Kathie Rodgers and James Brown.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton, Maryland. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org/support.