ELIZABETHTOWN - Vaughn Ellsworth Miller, age 98, of Masonic Drive, and formerly of Millersburg, passed away October 17, 2021, at the Masonic Villages. He was blessed to enjoy good health, a clear mind, and artistic creativity until the several weeks preceding his passing.
"Duffy" (as most people knew him) was born on November 28, 1922 in Carey, OH the son of the late Howard R. Miller and Margaret (Daubert) Miller. A graduate of Berrysburg High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army Air Force during WW II as a radio technician. While stationed in Colorado Springs he married his sweetheart, Geraldine Witmer of Millersburg, beginning a life journey together that spanned 76 years.
The artistic inclinations of his early years led to an interest in sign painting, a trade that he self-taught while in the service and pursued as a career following his discharge. He excelled as a commercial artist for many years in the Millersburg area and was a contract artist for the Swab Wagon Co. in Elizabethville. Duffy was also a prolific watercolor artist, well known for the local scenes and landmarks in his paintings. As a founding and contributing member of the Millersburg Area Art Association, he was privileged to hold several featured shows of his art at the Association over the years, most recently this past August-September.
Vaughn was a longtime member, consistory member and elder at David's Community Bible Church, Millersburg. He also sang in the church choir for many years, and was a Sunday school teacher. Other community service engagements included Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Harrisburg Consistory, member and Past Master of the Susquehanna Lodge, member and Past Grand Tall Cedar of the Millersburg Forrest, member of the Harrisburg Consistory Scottish Rite. He recently was awarded the Masonic Lodge 75 year pin. Duffy was also a founding member and Past President of the Millersburg Area Art Association, member of the Millersburg Ferry Association, and member of the Millersburg Historical Society and served a number of years on the Millersburg School Board. He enjoyed traveling, art, music and reading.
Duffy was an adoring husband, a loving father, and friend to many. No one was too low or too high of stature for him to engage in friendly and intelligent conversation, or to offer a helping hand. He was a difference maker, and his community and the world are better because he lived and worked among us.
Vaughn is survived by his wife of 76 years, Geraldine W. Miller, Elizabethtown, 2 sisters: Grace Hepford, Elizabethtown, and Patricia Helm, Harrisburg; 3 children: son, Jeffrey L. (Joanne) Miller, Naples FL.; son, Dixon H. (Gail) Miller, Lancaster; and daughter, Annette M. (Bill) Metcalf, formerly of Williamsport; 4 grandchildren: Danielle, Colin, Marshal, and Justin; 4 great-grandchildren.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to David's Community Bible Church, 1072 State Route 25, Millersburg, PA 17061, or the Millersburg Area Art Association, 226 Union St., Millersburg, PA 17061.
A memorial and Masonic service will be held at David's Community Bible Church at 11:00 AM on December 4, followed by a luncheon at the church. Military Honors will take place at the gravesite. Out of respect for those attending the memorial service who may be at high risk for COVID, all attendees are requested to follow current CDC guidelines for indoor gatherings.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com
