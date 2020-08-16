Vasa S. Simpson, 99, of Lancaster, passed away on August 11, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North. She was the loving wife of the late George Simpson. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter G. and Anna A. (Eckman) Stathopoulos.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, she spent much of her career as Supervisor of Income Maintenance for the Lancaster County Board of Assistance.
Vasa proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as an instrument maker. She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where she was involved with numerous volunteer work including the Lancaster Clothing Bank.
She is survived by her niece, Judy Kudrick (wife of Bill) of Lancaster and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to say a special thank-you to Oak Leaf Manor North and Caring Hospice for the wonderful care provided to her.
A private graveside service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
