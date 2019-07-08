Valli Lee Trice

Valli Lee Ashford Trice, 70, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Larry C. Trice, Sr., who passed away on November 19, 2016. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late John F. and Grayce V. Frankver Roth. She was a physical therapist for Beverly Healthcare and Manor Care Health Services. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by one son: Lonnie M. (Crystal L.) Ashford. One daughter: Michele L. Ashford. Three step-children: Kim Trice; Larry Trice, Jr.; and Michael Trice. Ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. One sister: Joan Marshall. She was preceded in death by one brother: John David Roth, Sr.
Private Services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com