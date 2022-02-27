Vali Lynn Sis (Illes) Cavallaro, 65

Vali went home to the Lord February 22. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Tom, of Bloomsburg; daughter, Jaime, wife of Bradley Powers and granddaughter Grace. She was the daughter of Alexander Illes, of Lancaster, and her mother, Amelia (Bonawitz) who preceded her in death in 2015. She was the oldest of five children. Her siblings knew her as "Sis"; Edward Illes, of New Holland; Ivy Wallace, who preceded her in death in 2007; Alexis, wife of Daniel Ware, of Quarryville, and Bonni, wife of Pastor Michael Spagnuolo,of Catawissa, PA.
She was strong in her Christian faith and attended Catawissa Christian church. Prior to her recent move from Lancaster County, she attended Central Manor church. Her favorite pass time was being with her daughter, granddaughter, family and friends. She loved her puppy, Ruby.
Born in Lancaster, she was raised in Sadsburyville and graduated from Coatesville area high school in 1974. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Val had various jobs in the administrative field and retired from the Lancaster County Assistance office.
A celebration of Vali's life will be held on Saturday March 5, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA at 11 AM. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 AM. Burial to follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Friends may send online condolences to: SndyerFuneralHome.com
