Valerie M. McEwen

Valerie E. McEwen, 63, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Lancaster to Cora Williams, with whom she resided, and the late Wallace M. Swinehart.
Valerie was a homemaker and previously a secretary for Patrick Industries. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, class of 1975 and attended Wilma Boyd Career School and HACC. She studied airline travel and was a travel consultant. She enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with family.
Valerie is survived by two brothers, Timothy, husband of Tracy (Earhart) Swinehart of Columbia, Leslie, husband of Theresa "Terry" (Furstenberg) Swinehart of Darby; a nephew, Elias Swinehart; five nieces, Chandra, Libby, Dawn, Amanda and Elizabeth and two grandnephews, James and Conner Ritter.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Valerie's memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.