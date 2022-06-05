Valerie Jean Byorick

Valerie Jean (Foulk) Byorick, 71, of Manor Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of James H. Foulk of Gap, PA and the late Aleda J. (Poole) Loughman of Atglen, PA.
Following graduation from Coatesville Area Senior High School in 1969, Valerie obtained a bachelor's degree from West Chester University, and her master's degree in Elementary Education and a Reading Specialist Certification from Millersville University. During her lifetime, she taught kindergarten, and was involved in sales of fine art and jewelry, cosmetics, and books, in addition to managing a stable on a horse farm. She worked for the Donegal School District for 15 years as a Reading Specialist. Her passions in life involved nature, reading, teaching, helping others, and a profound love of horses. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chris Penn, James Buchanan, Columbia and Donegal Chapters.
Valerie is survived by her son, Nicholas James Byorick; her father, James Foulk and his wife Gail; her sister, Janet Sandillon and her husband Jean-Luc; her brother, Darrin Foulk; nephews Chris and Gen; and Gen's children Gloria and Sofia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 PM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sell Chapel of Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Valerie's memory be made to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation on their website at trfinc.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com