Valerie Diane Edwards, 64, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Kadima Nursing and Rehabilitation in Palmyra. Born in Huntingdon, PA, she was the daughter of Thomas W. Edwards of Mount Joy and the late June (Hunter) Edwards.
Diane is also survived by a brother, Thomas W. Edwards II of Manheim; a sister, Elizabeth Turner, wife of Douglas of West Chester; 2 nieces; and a nephew.
Diane was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1975.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »