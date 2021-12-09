Valeria M. (Davidson) Kelly passed away at the Mennonite Home on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the age of 99. She was the wife of Bernard V. (Barney) Kelly, to whom she was married for over 65 years, until his death in 2009. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of Chester Earl and Leila E. (Book) Davidson.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1940, she worked at Hamilton Watch, and then at the Lancaster County Assistance Office until her retirement in 1980. She was predeceased by two brothers, Horace and Arthur, and her nephew, Horace, Jr., and is survived by a nephew, Kevin Kelly, two nieces, Kathy Ireland and Doris Bowman, and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Quarryville Cemetery, Quarryville, PA on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 12 Noon with Reverend Dana Schlegel officiating.
Contributions in Valeria’s memory can be made to the USO at uso.org.
Please visit Valeria’s Memorial Page a:
A living tribute »