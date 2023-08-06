Valera B. Golden, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Harry Golden, who died in 2018. She is survived by her children, Brian (Donna) Golden of Charlotte, NC, and Denise (Randy) Jackson of Mount Joy. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Angela (Robert) Sams, Kellen Golden, Matthew Jackson, Keileigh, and Ethan Sams. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Charles Johnson.
Born October 18, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary Raffensberger Johnson. Valera was a 1953 graduate of the former East Donegal High School. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Mount Joy.
She enjoyed bowling at The Lincoln, riding bike with Harry, taking aerobics classes, playing piano, listening to music, and playing cards with friends and family. Regarded by all who knew her as a gracious host, Valera was also a master baker.
Valera worked at the former Donegal Industries in Mount Joy until her retirement in October of 1998. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends throughout the eastern US, Scotland, and the Caribbean.
Valera most recently resided at Masonic Village, where she gained many new friends and renewed old acquaintances.
A funeral service honoring Valera's life will be held from The Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11 A.M. Her family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To leave an online condolence, please visit Valera's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.