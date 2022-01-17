Valentine A. Fernando, age 69, of Narvon, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was the husband of Srima D. Amarasinghe Fernando. He was born in Negombo, Sri Lanka, son of the late George and Josephine Fernando. He attended New Life Fellowship of Beaver Springs. He received a BA in Healthcare from Towson State University of MD and a BA from California College of Health Sciences. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Brian husband of Nathali Fernando of Honey Brook, Rebekah, Joshua and Hannah Fernando all at home, Rachel wife of Michael Eicher of Ohio and 4 siblings.
Funeral service will take place from the Grace & Truth Ministries, 5470 Mountain View Drive, Gap, PA on Tuesday, January 18th at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Aaron Beiler and Omar Stoltzfus will be officiating. Interment will be in the Petra Cemetery of New Holland. shiverfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »