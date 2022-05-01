V. Robert Grubb, in his 92nd year, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A resident of the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, he was the son of the late Verle M. and Velma (Jackson) Grubb. He was the loving husband of the late Nellie (Carrigan) Grubb for 63 years at the time of her passing in 2013.
Bob was a forty-year member of the Quarryville Lions Club and had been a member of the Washington Lodge #156 F&AM. He was co-owner and manager of the Quarryville Concrete Products Co. for many years, in addition to other business interests in the area. Bob was an avid reader and had an extensive wood shop. He could make just about anything but specialized in wooden toys. He was a licensed pilot and owned his own Cessna airplane. He really loved flying and never once got lost, only "temporarily disoriented".
Bob enjoyed travelling. He drove cross-country several times visiting National Parks. He most frequently travelled throughout the New England states, always ending up in Wolfeboro, NH.
He is survived by three children: R. Rex Grubb (Moira), Joyce Wimer (Raymond) and Carol L. Jones. He will also be missed by three grandchildren: Ryan Wimer, Brett (Wimer) Hastings and Matthew Croyle, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Wise.
Private interment will be in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566.