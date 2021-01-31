V. Ralph "Bud" Berrier, 84, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Clark G. and Mildred (Bushong) Berrier. Bud was the husband of Beverly (Spayde) Berrier with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage this past September.
Bud was a graduate of Mount Joy High School class of 1954. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bud retired from the former AMP, Inc. as a foreman in charge of shipping and receiving. He previously worked at R. R. Donnelley in Lancaster.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Beverly are two children, Nadine Sutton, wife of Kevin of Lancaster, and Scott Berrier of Pensacola, FL. Also surviving is a brother, Rev. Clark G. "Jerry" Berrier, Jr., husband of Karen of Mount Joy.
Bud was a lifetime member of Trinity E. C. Church in Mount Joy. He taught Sunday School for over 30 years, served on the church council and the church board. He was a Mount Joy borough councilman and worked closely with the police department. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, refinishing furniture and working in his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Perry county.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Joy Food Bank.