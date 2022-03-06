V. Merrill Carter, 91, of Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA passed away after a brief illness at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 3, 2022. He and his wife Thomasine Donnelly Carter celebrated 67 years of marriage. Born in Sadsbury Township he was the son of the late V. Roscoe and Alice Hilton Carter.
A lifelong farmer, he served his community as an East Drumore Township Supervisor. He was a member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church, Quarryville and the Solanco Republican Committee.
Merrill enjoyed mowing with his collection of antique tractors.
Surviving beside his wife Thomasine are three daughters, Susan Harnish, Wanda (John) Findley, Linda Howard; 8 grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son Vern; 2 brothers, Clair Carter and Calvin Carter; and a sister Mary Elizabeth Carter.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Traditional interment will be in Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Mr. Carter's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, Pa 17604-4125. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »