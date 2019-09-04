V. Maxine Meck, 90, of Phoenixville, formerly of Willow Street, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Turbotville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clay J. and Margaret E. Webb. She was the loving wife of Virgil A. Meck, who died in 2015. They were married for 66 years.
A 1946 graduate of Columbia High School, Maxine was a homemaker for many years before her career as a secretary began. She was the executive secretary for Bud Mearig at his office supply company and then the president's secretary of the Lancaster AAA until her retirement in 1994.
Maxine's faith was strong; she was a faithful prayer warrior. Her daily Bible reading and prayer life were the most important part of her life. A longtime member of Boehm's United Methodist Church, she was involved in many committees throughout the years. She will be remembered most for serving as General Chairman of the Bicentennial Committee of Boehm's Chapel in June of 1991, when they celebrated the 200th anniversary of the chapel and also celebrated the completion of the renovations. Maxine also helped with the organization of the annual Apple Festival at the chapel.
Maxine's hobbies included studying family genealogy and cross-stitching, crocheting, and knitting. She was also a collector of antiques and especially enjoyed collecting art glass cruets and old porcelain lemon dishes. Following her retirement, she and her husband, Virgil, traveled extensively throughout the United States, but their favorite destination was the New England states. Maxine was an avid reader of Historical fiction and non-fiction books.
Friends and family will forever remember Maxine's passion for correspondence and will miss her letters, cards, and telephone calls.
Maxine is survived by her three children: Steven Meck, husband of Diane (Brady), of South Bend, IN; David Meck, husband of Cheryl (Hagens), of Lancaster; and Virginia Frey, wife of Gerald B., Sr., of Phoenixville; eight grandchildren: Christine DeVore, wife of Mark, of Indiana; Andrew Meck, husband of Ana, of Indiana; Kimberly Kaser, wife of Adrian, of Indiana; Todd Meck, husband of Karen, of Lancaster; Tyler Meck, husband of Michelle, of Lititz; Meg Stocking, wife of Mitchell, of Wake Forest, NC; Layne Freedline, wife of Gregory, of Royersford; and Gerald Frey, Jr., husband of Elizabeth, of Phoenixville. She is also survived by sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Maxine will be held at 11AM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Boehm's Chapel, 13 W. Boehm's Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, with the Rev. Chris Eden officiating. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10AM to 11AM. Maxine will be laid to rest beside her husband in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maxine's memory may be made to Boehm's United Methodist Church at the above address. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com