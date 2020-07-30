V. June Haldeman, 97, of Ephrata, was called into Jesus' arms on Tues., July 28, 2020. Born in Ephrata Twp., she was a daughter of the late Reuben & Fannie (Hollinger) Hummer and the loving wife of 64-years to Wilmer M. Haldeman until his passing in Oct. 2008.
June was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1941. For 43 years, she worked in the office of the former Gerber Co., then Moyer Co. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. June was a faithful lifetime member of the Mohler Church of the Brethren. She sang in the choir and as an avid quilter, she enjoyed the church's sewing circle. Her flower and vegetable gardens were a labor of love. June was a gifted hostess, she always enjoyed having family and friends to entertain. June loved her family dearly and cherished the blessing of watching three generations of grandchildren.
June is survived by her son, James N. Haldeman (Dreama) of Mountville; her daughter, M. Suzanne Mackley (Douglas) of Reamstown; five grandchildren, Christopher Weik (Maria), Lori Heim (Greg), Bethanie Zander (Chad), Amanda Linden (Jamie) & Erik Haldeman (Meaghan); ten great-randchildren; & seven great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Floy Thatcher, Betty Slade, Janet Godshall, Richard Hummer & Eugene Hummer.
Due to current public health circumstances, services will be private. Her final resting place will be in Mohler Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Mohler Church of the Brethren, Benevolence Fund, 21 E Mohler Church Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. www.goodfuneral.com