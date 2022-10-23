V. Jean Sell, 93, died on October 17, 2022, at home. Born Velma Jean Felix on July 28, 1929, in Johnstown PA, Jean was a 1947 graduate of Johnstown High School.
Jean was a daughter of Trabert and Catherine (Shaffer) Felix. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Russ Burke with whom she lived in Cornwall, PA; beloved grandchildren Chelsea Smith (Michael) Mount Gretna, PA and Grant Burke (Angela) Exton, PA. Jean delighted in her great-grandsons Hayden Smith, Carson Smith, and Reilly Burke and enjoyed hearing the music they all create. She was preceded in death by parents; husband of 67 years Donald Ray Sell; brothers, Herbert and Trabert Felix; and sisters Helen Nixon, Betty Felix, and Nancy Cernic.
Jean loved baking, especially sand tarts for Christmas, and traveling with her husband and grandchildren as they were growing up. Glaucoma eventually stole her vision, but not her desire to solve Perry Mason's cases for him or listening to books on tape.
The family is grateful for the wonderful support in Jean's last days from Homeland Hospice. You are all very much appreciated.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville PA. To express condolences to the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »