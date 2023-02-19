Utha V. Webb, 95, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Sylvatus, VA, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Bernice Reece Wright. She was the loving wife of the late Marshall L. Webb who died in 1979.
Utha worked for the former Warner Lambert and the former Ruhl's Drugstore. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim where she was the coordinator of the altar guild and the church cookbook. Utha volunteered at the Nearly-Nu Shop, Manheim and was a past secretary for the Manheim Historical Society. She was a member and the past President of the Red Rose Lioness' and a tour host for the Warner Lambert Retirees. Utha also traveled extensively with her sister, Agatha. She also enjoyed bowling, flowers, gardening, playing cards, and collecting Santa Clauses. Utha loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Tracy L. Webb fiancé of Donna Seiverling of Manheim, grandchildren: Todd M. husband of Kendra Webb and their daughter, Thea of Mohnton, Tiffany wife of David Rutt of Lititz, Marshall C. husband of Kelly Webb and their son, Connor of Post Falls, ID; a brother, Lance E. Wright of Scottsburg, OR, a sister, D. Yvonne Kreider of Manheim, and two former daughters-in-law; Lisa Young and her sons, Gabe and Kris, and Bonnie Whitehead. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin M. Webb, a stepdaughter, Darcia Hazelton, a brother, Eugene "Rabbit" Wright, a sister, A. Agatha Eshelman, and a sister-in-law, Pat Wright.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Utha's Memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Utha's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com