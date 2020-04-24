Tyrus M. Keeney, 93, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Conestoga View, Lancaster. Born in Bethel Township, he was the son of the late Herbert and Clara Behney Keeney. He was the loving husband of Joan M. Smith Keeney whom he shared 61 years of marriage this past October. Tyrus was a night watchman for New Holland Sale Stables.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Margaret Keeney, a son, Robert husband of Martha Keeney, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Ada Miller and Annie Beinhower. He is preceded in death by six brothers; John, Elmer, Herbert, Harry, Alvin, Jerry Keeney, and three sisters: Esther Behney, Carrie Keeney, and Shirley Keeney.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
