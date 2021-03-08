Tyler Seiverling, 32, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Jeff and the late Teresa (Weaver) Seiverling.
Tyler worked for Weaver Financial. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, tennis, gaming and loved throwing quoits.
In addition to his father, Tyler is survived by his sister, Chelsea, wife of Tommy Malin; a nephew, Paxton Bryan; paternal grandmother, Joyce Seiverling; maternal grandfather, Henner Weaver; a cousin, Travis Weaver and uncles, Tracy Weaver and Todd Weaver.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the pavilion in Loyd H. Roland Memorial Park, Lion Lane, Akron. Interment will be private.
If desired, memorial contributions in Tyler's memory may be made to iFred (International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression) at ifred.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
