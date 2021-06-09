Tyler Scott Leisey, 27, of Adamstown, passed away unexpectedly after sustaining injuries from an auto accident in the early morning of Sunday, June 6, 2021. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Jeffrey S. Leisey, companion of Sharon Patton and Phyllis J. Reinert, companion of Edward V. Williams, Jr.
Tyler graduated from Cocalico High School and the Lancaster Co. Career & Technology (Brownstown campus) class of 2011. He formerly worked at Kalas Manufacturing and most recently for DenTech Industrial of Denver where he was a supervisor. He was a first-to-clock-in and last-to-leave kind of guy – he loved his work and had a strong work ethic. Tyler was a car enthusiast, putting his automotive tech skills to the test, he loved working on cars, and he liked sprint car and dirt track races. When a wrench wasn't in his hand, he could be found with a fishing rod on a weekend trip. Most of all, Tyler put others before himself. He was always available to help, mow a neighbor's lawn, or check on his grandparents. His presence lightened a room. His friends were everything to him, Tim Gehman was like a brother, they were always together. Tyler will forever be remembered for his selfless and generous nature, his larger-than-life personality, and big hairy smile.
In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by sister, Courtney Nikol Leisey, fiancée of Scott Ernest Bowman, Jr.; nephew, Bentley Scott Bowman; step brother, Jesse A. Trievel, paternal grandparents, James & Dolores Leisey; Aunts & Uncles, Evone Shupp and Pam & Randy Leisey; cousins, Cody and Hunter Leisey; and countless friends. Tyler was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Richard & Jacqueline Reinert.
In memory of Tyler, mow a neighbor's yard or do a good deed, looking for nothing in return.
A Viewing will be held on Thurs., June 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), Pa. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., June 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the new IronSpire Complex, 2800 N Reading Rd., Adamstown, PA 19501. www.goodfuneral.com
