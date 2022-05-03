Tyler Ray Blantz, 29, of Lancaster, PA, died unexpectedly after a courageous lifelong battle on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, Tyler is the son of Richard Blair Blantz II and Brenda Rae Rhinier Blantz.
He completed his GED at Penn Manor High School. He had a passion for tinkering with just about anything including cars, bikes, or whatever he could fix or build. He enjoyed movies, comedy shows, reading, and walking in the woods. He will be remembered as a kind and giving person; always willing to help others. He cherished his family and friends and was an avid animal person, including his three dogs and cats.
In addition to his parents, he is lovingly survived by his sister, Brittany M. Blantz, Eugene, Oregon, his half-sister and half-brother, Lindsay Sloss, Fort Myers, FL, and Jeremy Wright, Factoryville, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor the life of Tyler at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the ASPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 in Tyler's memory.
Please visit Tyler's Memorial Page at