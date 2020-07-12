Tyler R. Jimenez, 24, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Elizabeth Perez and Rafael Jimenez.
Tyler's family will forever remember his smile and sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and friends; laughing, carrying on and just enjoying their company together. Tyler surrounded himself with his family and they meant everything to him. He also enjoyed paintballing, fishing, vacationing at Ocean City, Maryland and playing video games.
Tyler will be forever missed by his mother, Elizabeth Perez, fiancée of Juan Tamayo, father, Rafael Jimenez, fiancé of Gloria Cruz, siblings: Nathaniel R. Jimenez, Brittany D. Jimenez, Rafael Jimenez, Jr., Julio Jimenez, Damian R. Jimenez, Sky Jimenez, Precious Jimenez, and Tawari Rodriguez, nieces and nephews: Antonio M. Ortiz, Leo N. Jimenez, Jeremiah Hunter, Sophia Jimenez and Nathanial Jimenez, Jr., and maternal grandmother, Rafaela Rivera. He was preceded in passing by his paternal grandparents: Gladys and Norberto Jimenez.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A public viewing will be held from 10AM-12PM. Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Tyler's name be made to COBYS Family Services, 1417 Oregon Road, Leola, PA 17540.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com