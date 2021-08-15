Tyler James Jackson, 26, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Born in Hershey, he was the son of James "Jim" and Debbie (Shaffer) Jackson of Columbia. Also surviving are three sisters, Sara Colkitt of Perry County, Courtney Morrison, wife of Matthew of York, and Lita Jackson of Mount Joy; maternal grandparents, Gene and Pauline Claubaugh of Gettysburg; and his god daughter, Haley Marie Will, daughter of Katie and Devin Will.
Tyler was previously employed at Superior Plastics as a tow motor operator. He was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 2013. He played baseball and football for the Boys Club in Elizabethtown. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Doris Jackson.
A memorial service honoring Tyler's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 11 AM to 12 noon. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
