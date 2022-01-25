Tyler Jacob Fischer, 24, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Matthew R. and Elizabeth R. (Derr) Fischer of Elizabethtown. Also surviving is his girlfriend, Haley Bender; his daughter, Layla Fischer; two brothers, Alex Fischer of Columbia and Ashton Leschke of Lancaster; Paternal grandparents, Carol Frey of Columbia and Ronald Fischer, husband of Darleen of Willow Street; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Tyler was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 2016. He was a selfless, funny, outgoing individual who always put a smile on your face. He enjoyed cars, video games and most of all spending time with his family especially with his daughter. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Lucille Derr.
A memorial service honoring Tyler’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received before the service at the funeral home from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/fc93d296 To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com