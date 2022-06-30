Tyler J. Zook, 17, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Tyler had completed his junior year at Conestoga Valley High School where he played on the offensive line for the Varsity football team. Tyler's favorite place to be was on the football field from the time he was six years old when he started to play flag football. He developed his playing skills through the CV Youth Football program where he played through sixth grade. Starting in seventh grade, Tyler played for CV's junior high team and began starting on the Varsity team during his sophomore year. He especially enjoyed being under the Friday night lights. Tyler also played rec baseball and basketball when he was younger. His family found great joy watching him play sports.
Tyler enjoyed spending time with his teammates both on and off the field. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, and being at the beach. He started his employment at Buck Motorsports Park where he worked in the food stand for two seasons. He carried that experience with him to Sonic Drive-In where he worked in the kitchen. He enjoyed listening to many types of music, shooting hoops with his friends, and playing any level of PlayStation. He also loved driving his 1993 Chevy S-10 pickup truck.
Tyler was preceded in death by his best friend, Tyreese Smith, of Lancaster. He is survived by his mother, Heidi Zook-Payne, step-father, Bill Payne, father, Chris Zook, step-mother Lorelei Zook, sister Kristyn Zook, and brothers Alex Pugh and Devin Zook. He is also survived by his grandparents Glenna & John Kirchner and Sandy & Butch Zook.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club at 430 Windy Tor Road, Leola, PA 17540. Please make checks payable to CVFBC.
Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com