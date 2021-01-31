Tyler J. Cassel, 35, of Leola, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and friends on January 20, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ronald J. and Vickie L. (Bechtold) Cassel. He shared the last 15 years with the love of his life, Saline (Yoder) Cassel.
He was a graduate of Warwick High School Class of 2004. Notably remembered for his time playing football for Warwick as an offensive left guard and defensive end. After High School he attended Thaddeus Stevens College where he obtained his HVAC licensing in 2011. Tyler will forever be remembered as a social butterfly, spending his free time with friends and family. He was quick witted with a great sense of humor.
He will be deeply missed by his parents, devoted wife: Saline, son: Declan, in-laws: Susan & Levi Yoder, of Leola, sisters-in-law: Rosie Yoder and Aaron Yoder, both of Montana, maternal grandparents: Shirley Nelson of Lititz and Ray Bechtold (Louise) of Millersville as well as a host of additional loving family and many friends. He was preceded in passing by his maternal step grandfather, Ronald Nelson and paternal grandparents: Ralph & Dorothy Cassel.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »