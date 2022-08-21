TyAnn Myers, 70, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Donald L., Sr., and Ramona (Winters) McKain. TyAnn was the wife of Rodney Myers with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Also surviving are two children, Toby Myers, husband of Stacy Rutherford of Lancaster and Shay Myers of Mount Joy; a sister, Donna Zeager, wife of Jack of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Donald L. McKain Jr. of Bainbridge.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
