Twyla M. Baker, 65 of Lancaster, passed away at home after a courageous fight with cancer on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on February 27, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Pearl M. Nelson Hammer. Twyla was the beloved wife of Henry H. Baker, whom she married on May 19, 1979.
Twyla retired in February of this year after 28 years of service from the Schreiber Center. She was a dedicated employee and loved her job. Twyla enjoyed taking day trips to NYC, visiting family in Minnesota, canning with her mother and making Christmas cookies with her mother and her nieces and nephews. She loved to sit by a lake and relax.
Twyla was a kind hearted woman, who seldom complained, saying nothing bad about anyone and gave to those she could. She will be missed dearly by her husband of 42 years, Henry; her brothers, Kevin L., husband of Karen Hammer of Bethlehem, Warren L., husband of Barbara Hammer of Richmond, Virginia and Todd L., husband of Peg Hammer of Lancaster; her "adopted" brother, Jim C. Fasnaucht of Lititz and 11 nieces and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven L. Hammer.
Private services will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Twyla's memory to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
