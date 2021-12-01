Twila W. Martin, 85, of Stevens, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was married for 66 years to Harold W. Martin, who survives.
Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Ruth (Wenger) Wissler.
Twila was a homemaker, but also worked for an egg farmer and provided baby sitting services in her home.
She was a member of Green Terrace Mennonite Church. She enjoyed baking cookies and was a volunteer at the Ephrata ReUzit Store.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Kenneth married to Rita (Martin) Martin, Ephrata, Dawn married to Donnie Martin, Denver, Keith A. married to Deb (Lehman) Martin, Denver, Duane L. married to Carla (Hollinger) Martin, Mohnton, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five siblings: Marian married to Paul Kreider, John married to Reba (Weaver) Wissler, Eunice married to Titus Witmer, James married to Karen (Young) Wissler, Linda married to Mike Miller.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Rd., Reinholds. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.