Tsuru "Oba" Matsuda

Tsuru (Hokama) Matsuda known by most as "Oba", of Elizabethtown, passed away on February 6, 2020, three months shy of her 103rd birthday. She was the daughter of the late, Hakusei & Kamado Hokama of Okinawa, Japan.
She was very sharp until the end. Her family will remember her keen memory and attention to the smallest details. Many in the community will also remember her for her amazing gardening skills, as she grew bountiful Japanese vegetables which she sold to the local Asian markets. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, and raising her grandchildren, but will fondly be remembered for her love of movies. Some of those movies played on repeat, including The Karate Kid, Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire. Most importantly the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be greatly missed.
Oba is survived by her daughters, Takako Lesher of Elizabethtown and Sachiko Gushiken (Masao) of Okinawa, Japan; her grandchildren, Erika Lesher (Angel Romano), Jessica Westcott (Raymond) of New Jersey, Chuizuru Akamine, Naoya Gushiken, Naoto Gushiken and Naohiko Gushiken, all of Japan; and her great-granddaughters, Ruka & Riona Akamine, also of Japan. She was preceded in death by her parents and three daughters, Kimiko, Tokiko, and Keiko Hokama.
Services will be at a later date.
