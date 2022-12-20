Truyde S. Greiner, 93, of Lancaster passed away December 16, 2022. She was born to the late Norman and Anna Shanabrock in Hanover. Truyde was a homemaker for much of her life but in her youth, she worked at the naval yard in Mechanicsburg. It was during her time there she met her husband, the late William A. Greiner. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage together until his passing in 2006.
Truyde loved to garden and was meticulous in the care of her yard. She also enjoyed bird watching in her free time. She was an active member of the Lancaster County Philatelic Society and was an avid stamp collector. She enjoyed stamp collecting for many years and would even donate stamps to the North Museum to support children who wanted to pursue the hobby. She will be missed by those who love her.
Left to treasure her memory are her sons, William A. Greiner III of Lancaster, David W. Greiner of Lancaster and Richard A. Greiner of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Truyde is preceded in passing by her sister Judith Shanabrock.
A graveside service will be held December 23, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Truyde's honor to the American Philatelic Society at 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com