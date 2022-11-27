Truman J. Baxter, 93, of Strasburg, passed away Monday, November 21, at home peacefully with his family present. Truman had been fading over the past few weeks and his passing was not unexpected. He is survived by his wife Cas, children James and Cindy, and his sister Carol Myers.
A memorial service is planned on Saturday, December 3, at Grace E.C. Church on 6067 Carpenter Street, East Petersburg. Visitation with the family will be from 10 until 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
